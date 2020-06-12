/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 PM
129 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Odessa, TX
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
The Tuscany at Faudree
4001 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1330 sqft
If you dream of living amidst the unique style and appeal of rural Italy, you’ll love Tuscany at Faudree Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Mission Green Apartment Homes
8201 Dorado Dr, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1391 sqft
Living at Mission Green Apartment Homes allows you to combine serene neighborhood living with luxury-style amenities, diverse dining options, premiere shopping venues, and a wealth of entertainment choices.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Andalucia
5075 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1507 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s close to lots of fun entertainment, shopping, and dining options, come discover Andalucia Villas Apartment Homes! Whether you’re moving to West Texas for the first time or just across town,
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Latitude 31
6900 Cross B Road, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1393 sqft
From the minute you drive up to Latitude 31° Apartment Homes in Odessa, TX, you’ll love the modern exterior, picturesque fountains and welcoming environment of this newly-built West Texas community.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
82 Berkshire Circle
82 Berkshire Cir, Odessa, TX
BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM HOME, 4 BED, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE @ 2261 SQFT.
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7108 Valverde Rd
7108 Val Verde, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1922 sqft
Quiet street close to 191 & Business 20, easy to work in Odessa or Midland! Lots of shopping, eating & entertainment close by.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3001 Pointer Ln
3001 Pointer Lane, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1624 sqft
Townhome on the East side of Odessa just off Billy Hext. Sky high ceilings, granite hardwood floors. Fridge, washer & dryer inclucled. Downstairs master with dual sinks. Huge 2 car garage. Low maintenance.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
407 Old Course Rd
407 Old Course Road, Odessa, TX
4 bedroom 2.1 bath townhome! 2 car rear entry garage. Open Living area.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1422 French Ave
1422 French Avenue, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1422 French Ave in Odessa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7254 Manford
7254 Manford Lane, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
7254 Manford - For Lease - Very desired area close to shopping and schools 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 c garage small fenced back yard, stove refrigerator dishwasher and ventahood microwave, granite countertops high ceilings 2 story townhome 1 bedroom and
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2112 Cumberland
2112 Cumberland Road, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2112 Cumberland - For Lease - Centrally located in Odessa, home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 living areas. Home is compete with central heat and air, fenced in backyard and storage.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4004 Oporto
4004 Oporto St, Odessa, TX
- (RLNE5796584)
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3807 Mayer
3807 Mayer Drive, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
For Lease - 3807 Mayer - 3807 Mayer is a stunning updated 3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished corporate rental. Great location centrally located in Odessa. Utilities included in lease contract.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4601 Lemonwood
4601 Lemonwood Lane, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
4601 Lemonwood - For Lease - 4601 Lemonwood is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the east end of Odessa. Home is complete with a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, central heat and air and a garage.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
404 San Jacinto
404 San Jacinto Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1077 sqft
For Lease - 404 San Jacinto Odessa, TX - 404 San Jacinto is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with covered parking. Home is complete with central air and heat and a fenced in backyard.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1208 E. 21st
1208 East 21st Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
For Lease - 1208 E. 21st - 1208 e 21st, is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home centrally located in Odessa. Home is complete with central heat and air and a fenced in backyard.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1405 Sandlewood
1405 Sandalwood Ln, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
For Lease - 1405 Sandalwood Odessa, TX - 1405 Sandalwood is a charming centrally located home. Home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with a 2 car garage. Home is complete with central air and heat and a fenced in backyard.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2807 E. 11th Street
2807 East 11th Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1118 sqft
For Lease - 2807 E. 11th Odessa, Texas - Centrally located in Odessa, 2807 E. 11th, is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with over 1100 sq ft. Home is complete with central air and heat, garage, fenced in backyard,and a storage.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2741 Center Ave
2741 Center Avenue, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
79762 - Cute home! Spacious bedrooms & nice floorpan! (RLNE5722351)
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2005 Beverly St.
2005 Beverly Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1148 sqft
ODESSA HOUSING OPPORTUNITY AVAILABLE NOW!!! - This property is available for now and is ready for move-in today. 3 Bed 1 Bath (RLNE5709565)
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2761 Keystone Dr.
2761 Keystone Drive, Odessa, TX
IN-PROGRESS - (RLNE5709645)
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
922 E 90th
922 E 90th St, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
For Lease 922 E 90th - Please contact our Rental Department Team at Trower Realtors, for additional information. Our office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5:30pm.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1300 E 56th
1300 East 56th Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1157 sqft
For Lease 1300 E 56th - Please contact our Rental Department Team at Trower Realtors, for additional information. Our office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5:30pm.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4140 Lynbrook
4140 Lynbrook Avenue, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
For Lease 4140 Lynbrook - Please contact our Rental Department Team at Trower Realtors, for additional information. Our office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5:30pm.
