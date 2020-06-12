/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM
39 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Odessa, TX
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
18 Units Available
Advenir at Legado Ranch
4001 De Morada Dr, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1171 sqft
Close access to I-20 and TX-191 Frontage. Studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and granite counters. Site amenities feature a putting green, dog park, gym, clubhouse, and pool.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Brady Station
4401 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$837
944 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
72 Units Available
Sedona Ranch Apartments
8001 Brownstone Rd, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1155 sqft
Stylish one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, full appliance package, natural lighting and faux-wood flooring. Community has a swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, large fitness center and poolside seating.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
31 Units Available
Andalucia
5075 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1166 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s close to lots of fun entertainment, shopping, and dining options, come discover Andalucia Villas Apartment Homes! Whether you’re moving to West Texas for the first time or just across town,
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
SUMMERTREE PLACE
2220 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1243 sqft
They say that everything's bigger in Texas, and Summertree Place Apartment Homes is no exception! If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, be sure to check out our community with beautiful, spacious homes and amazing amenities.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
23 Units Available
University Gardens
4801 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$927
939 sqft
A smaller community of luxurious apartments. Beautiful landscaping, balconies and patios on each unit, fireplaces. Minutes from schools, shopping and several parks. Close to I-20.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
16 Units Available
The Tuscany at Faudree
4001 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1066 sqft
If you dream of living amidst the unique style and appeal of rural Italy, you’ll love Tuscany at Faudree Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
36 Units Available
Dorado Ranch
3601 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1047 sqft
Dorado Ranch offers 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded cherry wood cabinets, marble-style countertops, modern floor decor, chrome lighting, and hardware.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
17 Units Available
Mission Green Apartment Homes
8201 Dorado Dr, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1129 sqft
Living at Mission Green Apartment Homes allows you to combine serene neighborhood living with luxury-style amenities, diverse dining options, premiere shopping venues, and a wealth of entertainment choices.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
ACACIA PARK
4775 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$985
835 sqft
If you’re looking for the perfect place to call home in this West Texas oil town, you’ve found it in Acacia Park Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 4 at 12:30pm
37 Units Available
Sunset Lodge
7701 E Highway 191, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1053 sqft
WHERE INSPIRED FORM MEETS THOUGHTFUL FUNCTION Inside our gated Odessa apartment community, you’ll find a bright, open clubhouse equipped with a modern business center and coffee bar, as well as a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6329 Alta Vista
6329 Alta Vista Road, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
6329 Alta Vista - For Lease - 6329 Atla Vista is a 2 bedroom 2 bath single level townhome located on the east end of Odessa. Home is complete with central heat and air and a 2 car garage.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
1475 Brittany Lane
1475 Brittany Lane, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Fully furnished condo with private balcony off of the bedroom. Another balcony off of the living room. . High ceilings in the living room with Fireplace Access to community pool.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
4421 Hinkle
4421 Hinkle Street, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Nice townhouse located in a quiet location. No pets, no smoking. Deposit equal to one months rent. Apply online at www.wildfirerentalsllc.managebuilding.com.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
2716 Rocky Lane Rd
2716 Rocky Lane Road, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath completely furnished corporate rental. You will feel like you are right at home in this amazing corporate.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1326 A French Ave
1326 French Ave, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
GREAT LOOKING TOWNHOME IN A GREAT LOCATION! 2 Bedrooms 1.5 Bath. Totally redone. 2 Car carport.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
1003 North Grandview Avenue - 1003
1003 N Grandview Ave, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1338 sqft
Great for entertaining: spacious, 2 bedroom, 11/2 bathroom townhome in Odessa, Tx. with a private backyard, washer and dryer connections, and a community courtyard. This unit is listed for $1400.00/mo.
Results within 1 mile of Odessa
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
1400 Pebble Court
1400 Pebble Court, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
A Great Location is just one of the qualities this 2 Bed 2 1/4 Bath has to offer. It also has 2 Living Areas, Fireplace, Covered Patio, 2 Car Garage, High Ceilings. Call for a viewing today! 1st Month's rent is pro-rated. NO PETS & NO SMOKING.
Results within 5 miles of Odessa
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
1400 Pebble Court
1400 Pebble Court, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
A Great Location is just one of the qualities this 2 Bed 2 1/4 Bath has to offer. It also has 2 Living Areas, Fireplace, Covered Patio, 2 Car Garage, High Ceilings. Call for a viewing today! 1st Month's rent is pro-rated. NO PETS & NO SMOKING.
Results within 10 miles of Odessa
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Trinity Towers Manor
40 Units Available
Coronado on Briarwood
6000 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1096 sqft
At Coronado on Briarwood, we're combining superior spaces, stunning surroundings, and indulgent details in the heart of Midland, Texas.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Greathouse
82 Units Available
Anatole on Briarwood
5200 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1131 sqft
Located in the heart of Midland, this beautiful complex offers a series of comfortable amenities, including granite countertops, garden tubs, full-size washers, dryers, and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
$
53 Units Available
ReNew Andrews
1902 Midland Dr, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$940
1041 sqft
Stylish homes with hardwood floors and efficient appliances. Lots of community amenities, including a barbecue area, courtyard, and clubhouse. Visit nearby Doug Russell Park during free time. Close to the TX-250 Loop.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
$
25 Units Available
ReNew Scotsdale
2613 Midland Dr, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
936 sqft
Pet-friendly community located minutes from Midland Park Mall and conveniently close to Highway 191 and 250. Comfortable 1-3 bedroom, smoke-free apartments feature spacious closets. Community amenities include a pool and covered parking.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Fairmont Park
18 Units Available
ReNew Fairmont Park
5244 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
935 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Similar Pages
Odessa 1 BedroomsOdessa 2 BedroomsOdessa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOdessa 3 BedroomsOdessa Accessible ApartmentsOdessa Apartments with Balcony
Odessa Apartments with GarageOdessa Apartments with GymOdessa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOdessa Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOdessa Apartments with Parking