Advenir at Legado Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center carport cc payments clubhouse dog park e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access new construction playground putting green trash valet

Welcome to Legado Ranch. Visit us and learn why we are the best provider of apartment homes for rent in all of Odessa, TX. We are a luxury residential community nestled between the Midland International Airport and the University of Texas of the Permian Basin. We are a pet-friendly community featuring spacious studios, one bedroom, two-or three-bedroom apartments. Our location is less than 10 miles from the best dining and entertainment options in Odessa, Texas. Just a short drive away are Odessas best eateries and shops.