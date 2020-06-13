Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:48 PM

73 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Odessa, TX

Finding an apartment in Odessa that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
72 Units Available
Sedona Ranch Apartments
8001 Brownstone Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,211
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1155 sqft
Stylish one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, full appliance package, natural lighting and faux-wood flooring. Community has a swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, large fitness center and poolside seating.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
31 Units Available
Andalucia
5075 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1507 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s close to lots of fun entertainment, shopping, and dining options, come discover Andalucia Villas Apartment Homes! Whether you’re moving to West Texas for the first time or just across town,
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
ACACIA PARK
4775 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
835 sqft
If you’re looking for the perfect place to call home in this West Texas oil town, you’ve found it in Acacia Park Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Mission Green Apartment Homes
8201 Dorado Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,315
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1391 sqft
Living at Mission Green Apartment Homes allows you to combine serene neighborhood living with luxury-style amenities, diverse dining options, premiere shopping venues, and a wealth of entertainment choices.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
SUMMERTREE PLACE
2220 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1243 sqft
They say that everything's bigger in Texas, and Summertree Place Apartment Homes is no exception! If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, be sure to check out our community with beautiful, spacious homes and amazing amenities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
The Tuscany at Faudree
4001 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1330 sqft
If you dream of living amidst the unique style and appeal of rural Italy, you’ll love Tuscany at Faudree Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
University Gardens
4801 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$737
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A smaller community of luxurious apartments. Beautiful landscaping, balconies and patios on each unit, fireplaces. Minutes from schools, shopping and several parks. Close to I-20.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
15 Units Available
Brady Station
4401 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$832
944 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Latitude 31
6900 Cross B Road, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,310
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1393 sqft
From the minute you drive up to Latitude 31° Apartment Homes in Odessa, TX, you’ll love the modern exterior, picturesque fountains and welcoming environment of this newly-built West Texas community.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
15 Units Available
Advenir at Legado Ranch
4001 De Morada Dr, Odessa, TX
Studio
$799
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1171 sqft
Close access to I-20 and TX-191 Frontage. Studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and granite counters. Site amenities feature a putting green, dog park, gym, clubhouse, and pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
$
2 Units Available
Alturas Eleventh
2828 E 11th St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
$
4 Units Available
Alturas Penbrook
3965 Penbrook St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
552 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
15 Units Available
The Paddocks
2100 E 10th St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Paddocks Apartments! You work hard. You should live easy.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
36 Units Available
Dorado Ranch
3601 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1047 sqft
Dorado Ranch offers 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded cherry wood cabinets, marble-style countertops, modern floor decor, chrome lighting, and hardware.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 4 at 12:30pm
37 Units Available
Sunset Lodge
7701 E Highway 191, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,213
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1053 sqft
WHERE INSPIRED FORM MEETS THOUGHTFUL FUNCTION Inside our gated Odessa apartment community, you’ll find a bright, open clubhouse equipped with a modern business center and coffee bar, as well as a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1501 N Dixie #A
1501 North Dixie Boulevard, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
1501 Dixie Apt/ A - 1501 Dixie A is a 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment located in a quadraplex. Centrally located in Odessa. Water and gas is included. Window AC/Heat.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3807 Mayer
3807 Mayer Drive, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
For Lease - 3807 Mayer - 3807 Mayer is a stunning updated 3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished corporate rental. Great location centrally located in Odessa. Utilities included in lease contract.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2005 Beverly St.
2005 Beverly Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1148 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW IN ODESSA - This property is available for now and is ready for move-in today. Huge Backyard Remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath (RLNE5709565)

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2761 Keystone Dr.
2761 Keystone Drive, Odessa, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
1700 sqft
IN-PROGRESS - (RLNE5709645)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4140 Lynbrook
4140 Lynbrook Avenue, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
For Lease 4140 Lynbrook - Please contact our Rental Department Team at Trower Realtors, for additional information. Our office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5:30pm.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
803 E 18th
803 East 18th Street, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
For Lease - 803 e 18th Odessa, TX - 2.5 Bedroom 1 Bath 1200 sqft home with a deck and a spacious, fenced backyard. Beautiful hardwood flooring, lots of natural light throughout the house.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1218 Clifford St.
1218 Clifford Street, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
1218 Clifford St. Available 06/17/20 1218 Clifford Street - Cute home (RLNE5659080)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
932 IDLEWOOD
932 Idlewood Lane, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
For Lease - 932 Idlewood - 932 Idlewood is a 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Centrally located in Odessa. Home is complete with central heat and air and fenced in backyard.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1813 w 31st
1813 West 31st Street, Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
79764 - (RLNE4221383)
City Guide for Odessa, TX

Welcome to Odessa, Texas. Known for clear skies and an amazing sunset, Odessa is home to a vibrant arts culture, and well-kept city parks.

Odessa is a dynamic city with a different kind of adventure around each corner (and a perfect four season climate). Whether you want to visit the theatre (a replica of the Shakespearean Globe theatre exists here), waste the day away in one of the city’s Open Spaces or admire the odd yet creative aspects of the city (Stonehenge replica, second largest meteor crater in history), Odessa is the place to be. We reckon you’ll love living here, so let’s get you situated in an apartment of your own! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Odessa, TX

Finding an apartment in Odessa that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

