Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

For Lease - 803 e 18th Odessa, TX - 2.5 Bedroom 1 Bath 1200 sqft home with a deck and a spacious, fenced backyard. Beautiful hardwood flooring, lots of natural light throughout the house.

This house has 2 Full Bedrooms and a Bonus room that can be used as another Bedroom. 2 Living Rooms. Large updated Kitchen with lots of storage space. Remodeled Bathroom and a Fenced Backyard

$1,625/month plus $250 Flat rate for Utilities

Security deposit-One Months rent.

Minimum 1 year lease.

Appliances included: Stove, Refrigerator, Oven, and Microwave.

Brand New Central Heating & A/C System

Washer/Dryer Hookups (Additions in progress)

This home is in a fantastic location with easy access to a multiple schools, Odessa College, UTPB, shopping, and the rest of the city. Friendly neighborhood.

Certain pets will be allowed with a Pet Deposit.

Background check, Employment verification, Rental History, and Proof of Income required. Need to fill out a Rental application.



Please contact our Rental Department Team at Trower Realtors, for additional information. Our office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5:30pm. Please stop by the office at anytime to check out keys to view the rental property and start your application process.



(RLNE4852520)