Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

803 E 18th

803 East 18th Street · (432) 333-9406
Location

803 East 18th Street, Odessa, TX 79761

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 803 E 18th · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
For Lease - 803 e 18th Odessa, TX - 2.5 Bedroom 1 Bath 1200 sqft home with a deck and a spacious, fenced backyard. Beautiful hardwood flooring, lots of natural light throughout the house.
This house has 2 Full Bedrooms and a Bonus room that can be used as another Bedroom. 2 Living Rooms. Large updated Kitchen with lots of storage space. Remodeled Bathroom and a Fenced Backyard
$1,625/month plus $250 Flat rate for Utilities
Security deposit-One Months rent.
Minimum 1 year lease.
Appliances included: Stove, Refrigerator, Oven, and Microwave.
Brand New Central Heating & A/C System
Washer/Dryer Hookups (Additions in progress)
This home is in a fantastic location with easy access to a multiple schools, Odessa College, UTPB, shopping, and the rest of the city. Friendly neighborhood.
Certain pets will be allowed with a Pet Deposit.
Background check, Employment verification, Rental History, and Proof of Income required. Need to fill out a Rental application.

Please contact our Rental Department Team at Trower Realtors, for additional information. Our office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5:30pm. Please stop by the office at anytime to check out keys to view the rental property and start your application process.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4852520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 E 18th have any available units?
803 E 18th has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 803 E 18th have?
Some of 803 E 18th's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 E 18th currently offering any rent specials?
803 E 18th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 E 18th pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 E 18th is pet friendly.
Does 803 E 18th offer parking?
No, 803 E 18th does not offer parking.
Does 803 E 18th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 E 18th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 E 18th have a pool?
No, 803 E 18th does not have a pool.
Does 803 E 18th have accessible units?
No, 803 E 18th does not have accessible units.
Does 803 E 18th have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 E 18th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 E 18th have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 803 E 18th has units with air conditioning.
