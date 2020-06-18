All apartments in Odessa
2807 E. 11th Street.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2807 E. 11th Street

2807 East 11th Street · (432) 333-9406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2807 East 11th Street, Odessa, TX 79761

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2807 E. 11th Street · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1118 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For Lease - 2807 E. 11th Odessa, Texas - Centrally located in Odessa, 2807 E. 11th, is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with over 1100 sq ft. Home is complete with central air and heat, garage, fenced in backyard,and a storage.

Please contact our Rental Department Team at Trower Realtors, for additional information. Our office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5:30pm. Please stop by the office at anytime to check out keys to view the rental property and start your application process.

(RLNE5746412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2807 E. 11th Street have any available units?
2807 E. 11th Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2807 E. 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2807 E. 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2807 E. 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2807 E. 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odessa.
Does 2807 E. 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2807 E. 11th Street does offer parking.
Does 2807 E. 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2807 E. 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2807 E. 11th Street have a pool?
No, 2807 E. 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2807 E. 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 2807 E. 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2807 E. 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2807 E. 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2807 E. 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2807 E. 11th Street has units with air conditioning.

