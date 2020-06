Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath completely furnished corporate rental. You will feel like you are right at home in this amazing corporate. Two bedroom with oversized twin beds, wall mounted TV's in all rooms, everything is here! All you need is your toothbrush and suitcase. We do all the rest! Small patio outside to enjoy the afternoon wind down. You will fall in love with this place. Did I mention All Bills Paid! It does not get better! Call today!