Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse courtyard hot tub internet access trash valet

Langtry Village is New Braunfels' best-kept secret. Tucked away in a hill country atmosphere, Langtry Village is ideally located just 2 miles down the road from the historic Gruene, TX, with easy access to IH-35 right in between the metropolitan areas of Austin and San Antonio. Our residents find convenient shopping at Town Center at Creekside, and Downtown.