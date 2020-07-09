All apartments in New Braunfels
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
979 N Academy #2
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

979 N Academy #2

979 Academy · No Longer Available
Location

979 Academy, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Town Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
979 N Academy #2 Available 06/26/20 AMAZING Condo in Downtown New Braunfels! - AMAZING Condo in Downtown New Braunfels! You can have it all with this darling condo located in the highly desired Town Creek neighborhood in downtown New Braunfels. The 950 square foot second floor condo can be reached through a private gated courtyard and offers two bedrooms with two full bathrooms. Walking into the condo you will find an open floor plan, hard wood floors, granite countertops, breakfast bar, large windows providing an abundance of natural light, tall ceilings, a laundry room and spacious closets. Enjoy the expansive wrap around balcony and the beautiful New Braunfels skyline on the private 800 square foot rooftop patio. In addition the condo has a detached one-car garage with storage closet. Town Creek is a delightful neighborhood with a 10 acre hike and bike trail and a short walk to Landa Park, the Farmers Market, restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and shopping! NBISD. 1 Dog Max, 20lbs Max or 2 Cats Max.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE2476909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 979 N Academy #2 have any available units?
979 N Academy #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 979 N Academy #2 have?
Some of 979 N Academy #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 979 N Academy #2 currently offering any rent specials?
979 N Academy #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 979 N Academy #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 979 N Academy #2 is pet friendly.
Does 979 N Academy #2 offer parking?
Yes, 979 N Academy #2 offers parking.
Does 979 N Academy #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 979 N Academy #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 979 N Academy #2 have a pool?
No, 979 N Academy #2 does not have a pool.
Does 979 N Academy #2 have accessible units?
No, 979 N Academy #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 979 N Academy #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 979 N Academy #2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 979 N Academy #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 979 N Academy #2 does not have units with air conditioning.

