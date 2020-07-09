Amenities

979 N Academy #2 Available 06/26/20 AMAZING Condo in Downtown New Braunfels! - AMAZING Condo in Downtown New Braunfels! You can have it all with this darling condo located in the highly desired Town Creek neighborhood in downtown New Braunfels. The 950 square foot second floor condo can be reached through a private gated courtyard and offers two bedrooms with two full bathrooms. Walking into the condo you will find an open floor plan, hard wood floors, granite countertops, breakfast bar, large windows providing an abundance of natural light, tall ceilings, a laundry room and spacious closets. Enjoy the expansive wrap around balcony and the beautiful New Braunfels skyline on the private 800 square foot rooftop patio. In addition the condo has a detached one-car garage with storage closet. Town Creek is a delightful neighborhood with a 10 acre hike and bike trail and a short walk to Landa Park, the Farmers Market, restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and shopping! NBISD. 1 Dog Max, 20lbs Max or 2 Cats Max.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



