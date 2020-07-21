Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

961 Brown Rock Available 09/13/19 Nice 3/2/2 Duplex Home with Easy Access to IH 35 and Shopping! - Nice 3/2/2 Duplex Home with Easy Access to IH 35 and Minutes Away from Shopping and Entertainment! This Duplex Home Comes with Plenty of Parking, High Ceilings, Walk in Closets, Wood Like Tile & Carpet Flooring, Carpet in all Bedrooms, Dishwasher, Stove, Built in Microwave, Fenced Backyard, and Sprinkler System. CISD Schools. 2 Pets Max with Restrictions, 50lb Max.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE2394731)