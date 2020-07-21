All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 961 Brown Rock.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
961 Brown Rock
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

961 Brown Rock

961 Brown Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

961 Brown Rock Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
961 Brown Rock Available 09/13/19 Nice 3/2/2 Duplex Home with Easy Access to IH 35 and Shopping! - Nice 3/2/2 Duplex Home with Easy Access to IH 35 and Minutes Away from Shopping and Entertainment! This Duplex Home Comes with Plenty of Parking, High Ceilings, Walk in Closets, Wood Like Tile & Carpet Flooring, Carpet in all Bedrooms, Dishwasher, Stove, Built in Microwave, Fenced Backyard, and Sprinkler System. CISD Schools. 2 Pets Max with Restrictions, 50lb Max.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE2394731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 961 Brown Rock have any available units?
961 Brown Rock doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 961 Brown Rock have?
Some of 961 Brown Rock's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 961 Brown Rock currently offering any rent specials?
961 Brown Rock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 961 Brown Rock pet-friendly?
Yes, 961 Brown Rock is pet friendly.
Does 961 Brown Rock offer parking?
Yes, 961 Brown Rock offers parking.
Does 961 Brown Rock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 961 Brown Rock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 961 Brown Rock have a pool?
No, 961 Brown Rock does not have a pool.
Does 961 Brown Rock have accessible units?
No, 961 Brown Rock does not have accessible units.
Does 961 Brown Rock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 961 Brown Rock has units with dishwashers.
Does 961 Brown Rock have units with air conditioning?
No, 961 Brown Rock does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew Braunfels 2 Bedroom ApartmentsNew Braunfels Apartments with Balconies
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX
Seguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District