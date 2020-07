Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Two bedroom one and half bathroom duplex on Canyon Drive. Open living room cozier kitchen and laundry room with half bath down stairs, Both bedrooms are upstairs and one full bath. This home will not last long. Owner will manage leasing service only.