907 Langesmill Br

Live Inside The Loop! 3/2.5/2 Townhome Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels! - Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels! Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Faust Street Bridge and More! 3/2.5/2 Townhome with Lots of Upgrades and Stainless Appliances! This Home Has Awesome Features Including an Oversized Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Ceiling Fans, Wood Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Walk-in Closets, Double Vanity + Stand Up Shower in Master Bath, Stacked Washer/Dryer Included, Covered Back Patio, and Privacy Fenced Backyard. CISD. 1 Pet Max, 40lb Max.



*Must Provide Proof of Renter's Insurance*



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



