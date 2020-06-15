905 Crystal Brook Cove

Amenities

2 Weeks FREE Rent! Old Mill NB Builders by Jimmy Jacobs. Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels. Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Mamacitas | Faust Street Bridge and More. Fantastic 3/2.5/2 Townhome Inside the Loop! Live Minutes from the Guadalupe River! Features Include: Oversized Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Wood Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Walk In Closets, Covered Back Patio, and Fenced Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max with Restrictions. Cats Must Have Proof of Spay/Neuter. Dogs Must Be Over 1 Year. Additional Guest Parking Near Mailboxes.