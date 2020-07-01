All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

850 S State Highway 46

850 S State Highway 46 · No Longer Available
Location

850 S State Highway 46, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
pool table
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
pool table
Your Lake Front Paradise Awaits! 3/3.5 Home Filled with Amenities! Don't Miss Out! - Your Lake Front Paradise Awaits! 3/3.5 Home Filled with Amenities! Don't Miss Out! Features Include: Stove Top, Double Ovens, Microwave, Dishwasher, Double Sided Refrigerator, Wood/Tile/Newly Installed Carpet, 2 Living Areas, Formal Dining Room, Sunroom, Master Bedroom Downstairs, Large Walk In Shower with Walk In Closets in Master Bathroom, Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings, 3 Wood Burning Fireplaces, Pool Table, Gun Cabinets, Sprinkler System, Yard Care/Pest Control Included, Alarm System (Tenant Expense if Activated), and Gorgeous Views of Lake Dunlap! CISD. Renters Insurance Required. No Pets.

*No Boats Allowed*

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5349893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 S State Highway 46 have any available units?
850 S State Highway 46 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 850 S State Highway 46 have?
Some of 850 S State Highway 46's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 S State Highway 46 currently offering any rent specials?
850 S State Highway 46 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 S State Highway 46 pet-friendly?
No, 850 S State Highway 46 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 850 S State Highway 46 offer parking?
No, 850 S State Highway 46 does not offer parking.
Does 850 S State Highway 46 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 S State Highway 46 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 S State Highway 46 have a pool?
No, 850 S State Highway 46 does not have a pool.
Does 850 S State Highway 46 have accessible units?
No, 850 S State Highway 46 does not have accessible units.
Does 850 S State Highway 46 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 S State Highway 46 has units with dishwashers.
Does 850 S State Highway 46 have units with air conditioning?
No, 850 S State Highway 46 does not have units with air conditioning.

