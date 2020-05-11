All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:37 AM

841 Water Lane

841 South Water Lane · No Longer Available
Location

841 South Water Lane, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home located on a CUL-DE-SAC, sits on 0.25 acres, available for immediate MOVE-IN! Home has many upgrades, Wood Plantation Shutters in the Kitchen with large granite island/breakfast bar & beautiful back-splash. Black out Cellular Shades on all windows, remote control ceiling fans in master and living room. Open floor plan, tile flooring in wet areas, formal dining & entry. Living area and bedrooms are laminate flooring for durability. Fenced back-yard backs up to Green Belt. Easy access to HWY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Water Lane have any available units?
841 Water Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 841 Water Lane have?
Some of 841 Water Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 Water Lane currently offering any rent specials?
841 Water Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Water Lane pet-friendly?
No, 841 Water Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 841 Water Lane offer parking?
Yes, 841 Water Lane offers parking.
Does 841 Water Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 Water Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Water Lane have a pool?
No, 841 Water Lane does not have a pool.
Does 841 Water Lane have accessible units?
No, 841 Water Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Water Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 841 Water Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 841 Water Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 841 Water Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

