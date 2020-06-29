841 Josephine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** Garage is currently occupied, tenant will vacate January 1st, and rent will increase to $1500 monthly for the remainder of the lease. **



Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located near Torrey Park and walking distance to the Guadalupe River. Minutes to Historic Gruene, Schlitterbahn, and Downtown. Brand new vinyl plank floors throughout the entirety of the home. Brand new washer and dryer included. Electric/Water utilities included.

