All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 841 Josephine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
841 Josephine Street
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:08 AM

841 Josephine Street

841 Josephine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

841 Josephine Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** Garage is currently occupied, tenant will vacate January 1st, and rent will increase to $1500 monthly for the remainder of the lease. **

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located near Torrey Park and walking distance to the Guadalupe River. Minutes to Historic Gruene, Schlitterbahn, and Downtown. Brand new vinyl plank floors throughout the entirety of the home. Brand new washer and dryer included. Electric/Water utilities included.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Josephine Street have any available units?
841 Josephine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 841 Josephine Street have?
Some of 841 Josephine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 Josephine Street currently offering any rent specials?
841 Josephine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Josephine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 841 Josephine Street is pet friendly.
Does 841 Josephine Street offer parking?
Yes, 841 Josephine Street offers parking.
Does 841 Josephine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 841 Josephine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Josephine Street have a pool?
No, 841 Josephine Street does not have a pool.
Does 841 Josephine Street have accessible units?
No, 841 Josephine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Josephine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 841 Josephine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 841 Josephine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 841 Josephine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas