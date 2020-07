Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful maintained home in established Laurel Heights subdivision with mature trees, less than a mile from Loop 337/ Hwy 46 and tons of shopping near by. This beautiful brick one story home with four bedroom and two full bathrooms. Living room has a wonderful wood burning fire place. Large back yard with covered patio to enjoy after a long day. Pictures are from when home was vacant.