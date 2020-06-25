All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 786 San Mateo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
786 San Mateo
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

786 San Mateo

786 San Mateo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

786 San Mateo, New Braunfels, TX 78132

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Spacious 3/2.5/2 Home in Mission Hills Ranch w/ Over 3000 Sqft! Game Room, Office, & Formal Dining Room! - Spacious 3/2.5/2 Home in Mission Hills Ranch w/ Over 3000 Sqft! Game Room, Office, & Formal Dining Room! This Home Boasts a Tiled Entry that Welcomes Guests with Comfort, a Large Pantry and Laundry Room, Floor-to-Ceiling Brick Wood Burning Fireplace with Light, Bright & Open Floorplan Plus Office with Beveled Glass Doors. Appliances Include a Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, and Built-in Microwave. Master Suite Features Walk-in Closets, Double Vanities, Shower, and Garden Tub. The Upstairs Area Invites a Quiet Office Space or Game Room. The Large Fenced Backyard has a Covered Patio that's Perfect for Entertaining! NBISD. Dogs Negotiable. No Cats, Please.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2311643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 786 San Mateo have any available units?
786 San Mateo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 786 San Mateo have?
Some of 786 San Mateo's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 786 San Mateo currently offering any rent specials?
786 San Mateo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 786 San Mateo pet-friendly?
Yes, 786 San Mateo is pet friendly.
Does 786 San Mateo offer parking?
No, 786 San Mateo does not offer parking.
Does 786 San Mateo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 786 San Mateo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 786 San Mateo have a pool?
No, 786 San Mateo does not have a pool.
Does 786 San Mateo have accessible units?
No, 786 San Mateo does not have accessible units.
Does 786 San Mateo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 786 San Mateo has units with dishwashers.
Does 786 San Mateo have units with air conditioning?
No, 786 San Mateo does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas