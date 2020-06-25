786 San Mateo

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry pet friendly

Spacious 3/2.5/2 Home in Mission Hills Ranch w/ Over 3000 Sqft! Game Room, Office, & Formal Dining Room! - Spacious 3/2.5/2 Home in Mission Hills Ranch w/ Over 3000 Sqft! Game Room, Office, & Formal Dining Room! This Home Boasts a Tiled Entry that Welcomes Guests with Comfort, a Large Pantry and Laundry Room, Floor-to-Ceiling Brick Wood Burning Fireplace with Light, Bright & Open Floorplan Plus Office with Beveled Glass Doors. Appliances Include a Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, and Built-in Microwave. Master Suite Features Walk-in Closets, Double Vanities, Shower, and Garden Tub. The Upstairs Area Invites a Quiet Office Space or Game Room. The Large Fenced Backyard has a Covered Patio that's Perfect for Entertaining! NBISD. Dogs Negotiable. No Cats, Please.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2311643)