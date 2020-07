Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Four Bedroom Two bath home in desired Woodland Heights close to Landa Park. Master down stairs with multiple closets and full bath, bedroom two is attached through doorway which could be used as a nursery or a home office. Two large bedrooms are up stairs with full bathroom, huge closets in both bedrooms. Nice sized back yard with deck and lots of trees to enjoy after a long day. The carpets will not be replaced and tenant can not cut any trees on the property.