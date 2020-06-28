Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

754 Milestone Park Available 05/13/20 Fabulous 3/2.5/2 Townhome Inside the Loop! Minutes from Gruene & Downtown New Braunfels! - Fabulous 3/2.5/2 Townhome Inside the Loop! Minutes from Gruene & Downtown New Braunfels! Walk to Historic Faust Street Bridge on the Guadalupe River and More! This Beauty Features an Oversized Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator, Ceiling Fans, Wood Plank Tile/Carpet Flooring, Walk In Closets, Stand Up Shower with Double Vanities in Master Bath, Fenced Backyard with Covered Back Patio, and Front Yard Care Included! CISD. 2 Pets Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year, Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter. Additional Guest Parking Near Mailboxes. Langesmill Floorplan.



Virtual Tour:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=14Qw5XjJGhn



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE4308170)