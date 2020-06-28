All apartments in New Braunfels
Location

754 Milestone Park, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
754 Milestone Park Available 05/13/20 Fabulous 3/2.5/2 Townhome Inside the Loop! Minutes from Gruene & Downtown New Braunfels! - Fabulous 3/2.5/2 Townhome Inside the Loop! Minutes from Gruene & Downtown New Braunfels! Walk to Historic Faust Street Bridge on the Guadalupe River and More! This Beauty Features an Oversized Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator, Ceiling Fans, Wood Plank Tile/Carpet Flooring, Walk In Closets, Stand Up Shower with Double Vanities in Master Bath, Fenced Backyard with Covered Back Patio, and Front Yard Care Included! CISD. 2 Pets Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year, Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter. Additional Guest Parking Near Mailboxes. Langesmill Floorplan.

Virtual Tour:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=14Qw5XjJGhn

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE4308170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 754 Milestone Park have any available units?
754 Milestone Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 754 Milestone Park have?
Some of 754 Milestone Park's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 754 Milestone Park currently offering any rent specials?
754 Milestone Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 754 Milestone Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 754 Milestone Park is pet friendly.
Does 754 Milestone Park offer parking?
Yes, 754 Milestone Park offers parking.
Does 754 Milestone Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 754 Milestone Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 754 Milestone Park have a pool?
No, 754 Milestone Park does not have a pool.
Does 754 Milestone Park have accessible units?
No, 754 Milestone Park does not have accessible units.
Does 754 Milestone Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 754 Milestone Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 754 Milestone Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 754 Milestone Park does not have units with air conditioning.
