All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 750 Saengerhalle Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
750 Saengerhalle Road
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

750 Saengerhalle Road

750 Saengerhalle Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

750 Saengerhalle Road, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Take a look at this great duplex not far from Creekside Shopping Center. Three-bedroom, two bath home located in the City of New Braunfels. Soaring ceilings, stained concrete floors, granite counter tops in the kitchen and baths. The kitchen also features appliances and a breakfast bar and a place for your breakfast table. Bathrooms have ceramic tile surrounds in showers. Laundry room located just in between the kitchen and hallway. Master located in the back with its own entry door to the back yard where you will find the covered patio overlooking the fields.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Saengerhalle Road have any available units?
750 Saengerhalle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 750 Saengerhalle Road have?
Some of 750 Saengerhalle Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Saengerhalle Road currently offering any rent specials?
750 Saengerhalle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Saengerhalle Road pet-friendly?
No, 750 Saengerhalle Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 750 Saengerhalle Road offer parking?
Yes, 750 Saengerhalle Road offers parking.
Does 750 Saengerhalle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 Saengerhalle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Saengerhalle Road have a pool?
No, 750 Saengerhalle Road does not have a pool.
Does 750 Saengerhalle Road have accessible units?
No, 750 Saengerhalle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Saengerhalle Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 Saengerhalle Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 750 Saengerhalle Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 750 Saengerhalle Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Parking
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas