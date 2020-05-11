750 Saengerhalle Road

Amenities

Take a look at this great duplex not far from Creekside Shopping Center. Three-bedroom, two bath home located in the City of New Braunfels. Soaring ceilings, stained concrete floors, granite counter tops in the kitchen and baths. The kitchen also features appliances and a breakfast bar and a place for your breakfast table. Bathrooms have ceramic tile surrounds in showers. Laundry room located just in between the kitchen and hallway. Master located in the back with its own entry door to the back yard where you will find the covered patio overlooking the fields.