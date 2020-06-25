All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 738 Great Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
738 Great Oaks Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:25 AM

738 Great Oaks Drive

738 Great Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

738 Great Oaks Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Enjoy living in this very comfortable and well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 FULL bath home! Many features including refrigerator, washer, dryer and garage door opener! Faux wood blinds! Hard wood tile in living & kitchen! Ceiling fans throughout! Covered back patio & private fenced yard! Mother in law plan with master downstairs. Master includes walk in shower and oversized tub. Additional living space, 4th bedroom, and 3rd full bathroom upstairs for private retreat. Laundry room on main level. Great community with pool and playground! Elementary school just minutes away. Quick drive to I-35 for easy access to many locations! Tenant is responsible for this service, $20/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Great Oaks Drive have any available units?
738 Great Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 738 Great Oaks Drive have?
Some of 738 Great Oaks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 Great Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
738 Great Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Great Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 738 Great Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 738 Great Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 738 Great Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 738 Great Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738 Great Oaks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Great Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 738 Great Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 738 Great Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 738 Great Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Great Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 738 Great Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 738 Great Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 738 Great Oaks Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas