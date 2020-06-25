738 Great Oaks Drive

Amenities

Enjoy living in this very comfortable and well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 FULL bath home! Many features including refrigerator, washer, dryer and garage door opener! Faux wood blinds! Hard wood tile in living & kitchen! Ceiling fans throughout! Covered back patio & private fenced yard! Mother in law plan with master downstairs. Master includes walk in shower and oversized tub. Additional living space, 4th bedroom, and 3rd full bathroom upstairs for private retreat. Laundry room on main level. Great community with pool and playground! Elementary school just minutes away. Quick drive to I-35 for easy access to many locations! Tenant is responsible for this service, $20/mo.