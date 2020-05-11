All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:41 PM

661 Floral Ave C9

661 Floral Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

661 Floral Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
661 Floral Ave C9 Available 11/08/19 Cute 2/2 Condo Off Of Walnut Ave Near Westpointe Village! Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer Included! - Cute 2/2 Condo Off Of Walnut Ave Near Westpointe Village! Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer Included! This Second Floor Condo Includes a Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Tons of Storage and Cabinet Space, Ceiling Fans, Vinyl Flooring, & Covered Back Patio with Ceiling Fan. NBISD Schools. 1 Small Dog Max. No Puppies or Cats, Please.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3101722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 661 Floral Ave C9 have any available units?
661 Floral Ave C9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 661 Floral Ave C9 have?
Some of 661 Floral Ave C9's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 661 Floral Ave C9 currently offering any rent specials?
661 Floral Ave C9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 661 Floral Ave C9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 661 Floral Ave C9 is pet friendly.
Does 661 Floral Ave C9 offer parking?
No, 661 Floral Ave C9 does not offer parking.
Does 661 Floral Ave C9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 661 Floral Ave C9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 661 Floral Ave C9 have a pool?
No, 661 Floral Ave C9 does not have a pool.
Does 661 Floral Ave C9 have accessible units?
No, 661 Floral Ave C9 does not have accessible units.
Does 661 Floral Ave C9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 661 Floral Ave C9 has units with dishwashers.
Does 661 Floral Ave C9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 661 Floral Ave C9 does not have units with air conditioning.

