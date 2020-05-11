Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

661 Floral Ave C9 Available 11/08/19 Cute 2/2 Condo Off Of Walnut Ave Near Westpointe Village! Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer Included! - Cute 2/2 Condo Off Of Walnut Ave Near Westpointe Village! Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer Included! This Second Floor Condo Includes a Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Tons of Storage and Cabinet Space, Ceiling Fans, Vinyl Flooring, & Covered Back Patio with Ceiling Fan. NBISD Schools. 1 Small Dog Max. No Puppies or Cats, Please.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3101722)