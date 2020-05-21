All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 647 Northlake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
647 Northlake Drive
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:44 PM

647 Northlake Drive

647 Northlake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

647 Northlake Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! Come see this large 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom in Northwest Crossing, New Braunfels. Spacious 2376 square foot home features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a master suite with separate tub and showier. For the crafts person there's also a finished garage with a custom workbench and additional storage. Outside you'll love the large beautifully maintained yard with established oaks, growing palms, bountiful rosemary, lush green grass and spacious partially covered patio. Schedule a showing NOW @ Renterswarehouse.com! Josh Rand. (512) 549-6079

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 Northlake Drive have any available units?
647 Northlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
Is 647 Northlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
647 Northlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 Northlake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 647 Northlake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 647 Northlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 647 Northlake Drive offers parking.
Does 647 Northlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 647 Northlake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 Northlake Drive have a pool?
No, 647 Northlake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 647 Northlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 647 Northlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 647 Northlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 647 Northlake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 647 Northlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 647 Northlake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Parking
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas