647 Northlake Drive

ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! Come see this large 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom in Northwest Crossing, New Braunfels. Spacious 2376 square foot home features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a master suite with separate tub and showier. For the crafts person there's also a finished garage with a custom workbench and additional storage. Outside you'll love the large beautifully maintained yard with established oaks, growing palms, bountiful rosemary, lush green grass and spacious partially covered patio. Schedule a showing NOW @ Renterswarehouse.com! Josh Rand. (512) 549-6079