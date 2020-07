Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Plenty of room for a great price! Hard to find in New Braunfels! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with large bedrooms/walk in closets, open floor plan, huge pantry/laundry combo. Big backyard with patio and privacy fence, easy access to IH-35 and shopping/restaurants/Gruene District! Northwest Crossing subdivision is conveniently located close to the IH35 corridor between San Antonio and Austin. No showings until vacant.