Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym pool

1. New luxury 2-bed, 2-bath apartment.

2. Elevator

3. Wood floor

4. Whirlpool stainless steel

5. Gym,Pool

6. Lush green central park with jogging trails

7. Convenient (close to restaurants/hospital/grocery store/other department stores)



* Need to go through background check via the leasing office.



We recently bought a house and look to find someone to take over our remaining lease.



Please email