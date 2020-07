Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking playground pool garage

NEW PAINT AND CARPET in this 2360 sq ft, 4 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath Dove Crossing home. High ceilings, large open island kitchen with stainless appliances (including double oven), breakfast room, dining room (could be used as a study), master suite downstairs and 3 more bedrooms and a game room upstairs. Private backyard backs to a green space. Small dogs approved on a case-by-case basis. Residents enjoy a neighborhood pool and playground. NBISD schools. Available for move-in 4/14/20.