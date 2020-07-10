Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

613 San Augustine Blvd Available 07/15/20 Wonderful 3/2/2 House In Meadows Of Morningside! Refrigerator Included! - Wonderful 3/2/2 House In Meadows Of Morningside! Features Include: Built-In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Ceiling Fans, Wood Laminate Floors, Stand Up Shower & Garden Tub in Master Bath,Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Patio, Landscaped Backyard, Privacy Fenced-In Backyard, and Garage Door Opener! CISD Schools. 2 Pets Max, 25lb Max.



