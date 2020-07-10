All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

613 San Augustine Blvd

613 San Augustine Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

613 San Augustine Boulevard, New Braunfels, TX 78132

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
613 San Augustine Blvd Available 07/15/20 Wonderful 3/2/2 House In Meadows Of Morningside! Refrigerator Included! - Wonderful 3/2/2 House In Meadows Of Morningside! Features Include: Built-In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Ceiling Fans, Wood Laminate Floors, Stand Up Shower & Garden Tub in Master Bath,Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Patio, Landscaped Backyard, Privacy Fenced-In Backyard, and Garage Door Opener! CISD Schools. 2 Pets Max, 25lb Max.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE2754495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 San Augustine Blvd have any available units?
613 San Augustine Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 613 San Augustine Blvd have?
Some of 613 San Augustine Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 San Augustine Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
613 San Augustine Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 San Augustine Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 San Augustine Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 613 San Augustine Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 613 San Augustine Blvd offers parking.
Does 613 San Augustine Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 San Augustine Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 San Augustine Blvd have a pool?
No, 613 San Augustine Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 613 San Augustine Blvd have accessible units?
No, 613 San Augustine Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 613 San Augustine Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 San Augustine Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 613 San Augustine Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 San Augustine Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

