565 Creekside Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home! Close to Creekside Shopping! Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer Included! - Spacious 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home! Close to Creekside Shopping! Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer Included! This Home has Tons of Amenities: Granite Counters in the Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer, Upscale Wood-Look Tile Flooring, Carpet Upstairs, Double Vanities and Walk-In Shower in Master Bath, Ceiling Fans, Garage Door Opener, Covered Patio, Xeriscaped Front Yard With Care Included, Sprinkler System, and Privacy Fenced-In Yard. 2 Pets Max, 35lbs Max with Restrictions. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter, Dogs - Over 1 Year.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE2706359)