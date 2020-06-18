Sign Up
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
519 Divine Way
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:23 AM
519 Divine Way
519 Divine Way
·
(830) 214-0657
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
519 Divine Way, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$1,900
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1820 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 519 Divine Way have any available units?
519 Divine Way has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 519 Divine Way have?
Some of 519 Divine Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 519 Divine Way currently offering any rent specials?
519 Divine Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Divine Way pet-friendly?
No, 519 Divine Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Braunfels
.
Does 519 Divine Way offer parking?
Yes, 519 Divine Way does offer parking.
Does 519 Divine Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 Divine Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Divine Way have a pool?
No, 519 Divine Way does not have a pool.
Does 519 Divine Way have accessible units?
No, 519 Divine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Divine Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 Divine Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 519 Divine Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 Divine Way does not have units with air conditioning.
