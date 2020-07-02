All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 474 Seele Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
474 Seele Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:51 PM

474 Seele Street

474 Seele Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

474 Seele Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Great property with a Waterfront View. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located in a gated community along the Guadalupe river . There is also a community pool and river access. Beautiful hardwood and concrete flooring. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. All appliances included in monthly rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 474 Seele Street have any available units?
474 Seele Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 474 Seele Street have?
Some of 474 Seele Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 474 Seele Street currently offering any rent specials?
474 Seele Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 474 Seele Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 474 Seele Street is pet friendly.
Does 474 Seele Street offer parking?
No, 474 Seele Street does not offer parking.
Does 474 Seele Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 474 Seele Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 474 Seele Street have a pool?
Yes, 474 Seele Street has a pool.
Does 474 Seele Street have accessible units?
No, 474 Seele Street does not have accessible units.
Does 474 Seele Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 474 Seele Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 474 Seele Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 474 Seele Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Parking
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas