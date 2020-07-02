474 Seele Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Great property with a Waterfront View. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located in a gated community along the Guadalupe river . There is also a community pool and river access. Beautiful hardwood and concrete flooring. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. All appliances included in monthly rental.