Great property with a Waterfront View. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located in a gated community along the Guadalupe river . There is also a community pool and river access. Beautiful hardwood and concrete flooring. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. All appliances included in monthly rental.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 474 Seele Street have any available units?
474 Seele Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 474 Seele Street have?
Some of 474 Seele Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 474 Seele Street currently offering any rent specials?
474 Seele Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 474 Seele Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 474 Seele Street is pet friendly.
Does 474 Seele Street offer parking?
No, 474 Seele Street does not offer parking.
Does 474 Seele Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 474 Seele Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 474 Seele Street have a pool?
Yes, 474 Seele Street has a pool.
Does 474 Seele Street have accessible units?
No, 474 Seele Street does not have accessible units.
Does 474 Seele Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 474 Seele Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 474 Seele Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 474 Seele Street does not have units with air conditioning.
