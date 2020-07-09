All apartments in New Braunfels
474 Melody Wind

474 Melody Wind · No Longer Available
Location

474 Melody Wind, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come check out this adorable and very clean property in the coveted Whisperwind subdivision. Well maintained with laminate floors throughout the entire property.. NO CARPET! Located near the Creekside Shopping Center for dining and entertainment and easy access to IH35 or IH10 for commuters! Let your pets enjoy the large, fenced in yard on a corner lot. Multiple pets allowed with landlord approval. All appliances included- refrigerator and washer/dryer!
This home is ready for move in at the first of the year!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 474 Melody Wind have any available units?
474 Melody Wind doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 474 Melody Wind have?
Some of 474 Melody Wind's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 474 Melody Wind currently offering any rent specials?
474 Melody Wind is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 474 Melody Wind pet-friendly?
Yes, 474 Melody Wind is pet friendly.
Does 474 Melody Wind offer parking?
Yes, 474 Melody Wind offers parking.
Does 474 Melody Wind have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 474 Melody Wind offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 474 Melody Wind have a pool?
No, 474 Melody Wind does not have a pool.
Does 474 Melody Wind have accessible units?
No, 474 Melody Wind does not have accessible units.
Does 474 Melody Wind have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 474 Melody Wind has units with dishwashers.
Does 474 Melody Wind have units with air conditioning?
No, 474 Melody Wind does not have units with air conditioning.
