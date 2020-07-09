437 Moonvine Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

This charming home is in a PRIME LOCATION with convenient access to desired shopping and outdoor family fun! Enjoy all the conveniences of nearby Creekside and quick access to IH-35. The Historical District of Gruene, TX is only 2.5 miles away and you are only a few miles from downtown New Braunfels. Plus, by leasing this home it will offer access to the community pool, playground, and picnic area.

The home will be managed by a private landlord. No smoking or pets allowed. Application $65 fee for background and credit check.