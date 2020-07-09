All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 437 Moonvine Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
437 Moonvine Way
Last updated May 26 2020 at 10:39 AM

437 Moonvine Way

437 Moonvine Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

437 Moonvine Way, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
This charming home is in a PRIME LOCATION with convenient access to desired shopping and outdoor family fun! Enjoy all the conveniences of nearby Creekside and quick access to IH-35. The Historical District of Gruene, TX is only 2.5 miles away and you are only a few miles from downtown New Braunfels. Plus, by leasing this home it will offer access to the community pool, playground, and picnic area.
The home will be managed by a private landlord. No smoking or pets allowed. Application $65 fee for background and credit check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 Moonvine Way have any available units?
437 Moonvine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 437 Moonvine Way have?
Some of 437 Moonvine Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 Moonvine Way currently offering any rent specials?
437 Moonvine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 Moonvine Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 437 Moonvine Way is pet friendly.
Does 437 Moonvine Way offer parking?
Yes, 437 Moonvine Way offers parking.
Does 437 Moonvine Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 437 Moonvine Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 Moonvine Way have a pool?
Yes, 437 Moonvine Way has a pool.
Does 437 Moonvine Way have accessible units?
No, 437 Moonvine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 437 Moonvine Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 437 Moonvine Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 437 Moonvine Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 Moonvine Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Parking
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas