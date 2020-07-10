Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

426 Creekside Curve Available 12/13/19 Spacious 4/2.5/2 Duplex Located at Creekside Crossing - Tons of Upgraded Amenities! - Spacious 4/2.5/2 Duplex Located at Creekside Crossing - Tons of Upgraded Amenities! Features Include: Stainless Appliances, Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, Stove/Oven Range, Granite Countertops, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Wood-Look Tile Flooring/Carpet, Walk-In Closets, Double Vanity & Stand Up Shower In Master Bathroom, Spacious Backyard with Privacy Fence, Covered Patio, And Sprinkler System! CISD. 2 Pets Max Under 50 lbs, Cats Must Prove Spayed Or Neutered. Floorplan #3583



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE3513241)