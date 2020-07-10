All apartments in New Braunfels
426 Creekside Curve
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

426 Creekside Curve

426 Creekside Curve · No Longer Available
Location

426 Creekside Curve, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
426 Creekside Curve Available 12/13/19 Spacious 4/2.5/2 Duplex Located at Creekside Crossing - Tons of Upgraded Amenities! - Spacious 4/2.5/2 Duplex Located at Creekside Crossing - Tons of Upgraded Amenities! Features Include: Stainless Appliances, Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, Stove/Oven Range, Granite Countertops, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Wood-Look Tile Flooring/Carpet, Walk-In Closets, Double Vanity & Stand Up Shower In Master Bathroom, Spacious Backyard with Privacy Fence, Covered Patio, And Sprinkler System! CISD. 2 Pets Max Under 50 lbs, Cats Must Prove Spayed Or Neutered. Floorplan #3583

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE3513241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 Creekside Curve have any available units?
426 Creekside Curve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 426 Creekside Curve have?
Some of 426 Creekside Curve's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 Creekside Curve currently offering any rent specials?
426 Creekside Curve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Creekside Curve pet-friendly?
Yes, 426 Creekside Curve is pet friendly.
Does 426 Creekside Curve offer parking?
No, 426 Creekside Curve does not offer parking.
Does 426 Creekside Curve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 Creekside Curve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Creekside Curve have a pool?
No, 426 Creekside Curve does not have a pool.
Does 426 Creekside Curve have accessible units?
No, 426 Creekside Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Creekside Curve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 Creekside Curve has units with dishwashers.
Does 426 Creekside Curve have units with air conditioning?
No, 426 Creekside Curve does not have units with air conditioning.

