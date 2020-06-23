397 W Edgewater Terrace

397 West Edgewater Terrace, New Braunfels, TX 78130
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Beautiful home that has been updated with hardwood flooring throughout house. .Duct work and a/c system only one year old. Home has a bonus room that can be used as a third bedroom/office has an exterior door. Nice established neighborhood with mature trees on a corner lot. Close to the golf course and has island privileges! You don't want to miss out on this property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
