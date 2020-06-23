All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 397 W Edgewater Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
397 W Edgewater Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

397 W Edgewater Terrace

397 West Edgewater Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

397 West Edgewater Terrace, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful home that has been updated with hardwood flooring throughout house. .Duct work and a/c system only one year old. Home has a bonus room that can be used as a third bedroom/office has an exterior door. Nice established neighborhood with mature trees on a corner lot. Close to the golf course and has island privileges! You don't want to miss out on this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 397 W Edgewater Terrace have any available units?
397 W Edgewater Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 397 W Edgewater Terrace have?
Some of 397 W Edgewater Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 397 W Edgewater Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
397 W Edgewater Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 397 W Edgewater Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 397 W Edgewater Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 397 W Edgewater Terrace offer parking?
No, 397 W Edgewater Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 397 W Edgewater Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 397 W Edgewater Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 397 W Edgewater Terrace have a pool?
No, 397 W Edgewater Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 397 W Edgewater Terrace have accessible units?
No, 397 W Edgewater Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 397 W Edgewater Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 397 W Edgewater Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 397 W Edgewater Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 397 W Edgewater Terrace has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Luxe at Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas