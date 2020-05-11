All apartments in New Braunfels
New Braunfels, TX
351 Creekside Curve
351 Creekside Curve

351 Creekside Curve · No Longer Available
New Braunfels
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

351 Creekside Curve, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
351 Creekside Curve Available 07/15/20 $500 Off Of First Full Month's Rent!! 3/2/2 Duplex Minutes Away From Creekside Shopping + Entertainment! - $500 Off Of First Full Month's Rent! 3/2/2 Duplex Minutes Away From Creekside Shopping + Entertainment! Enjoy Amenities Such as Stainless Appliances (Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, and Side by Side Refrigerator) Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Wood-Look Tile Flooring with Carpet In Bedrooms. High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Double Vanity with Walk-In Shower in Master Bath, Covered Patio, Fenced-In Backyard, and Xeriscaped Front Yard with Care Included! CISD. 2 Dogs Max, 50lb Max w/ Restrictions. No Cats, Please.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3298432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Creekside Curve have any available units?
351 Creekside Curve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 351 Creekside Curve have?
Some of 351 Creekside Curve's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Creekside Curve currently offering any rent specials?
351 Creekside Curve isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Creekside Curve pet-friendly?
Yes, 351 Creekside Curve is pet friendly.
Does 351 Creekside Curve offer parking?
No, 351 Creekside Curve does not offer parking.
Does 351 Creekside Curve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 Creekside Curve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Creekside Curve have a pool?
No, 351 Creekside Curve does not have a pool.
Does 351 Creekside Curve have accessible units?
No, 351 Creekside Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Creekside Curve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 351 Creekside Curve has units with dishwashers.
Does 351 Creekside Curve have units with air conditioning?
No, 351 Creekside Curve does not have units with air conditioning.
