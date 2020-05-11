Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

351 Creekside Curve Available 07/15/20 $500 Off Of First Full Month's Rent!! 3/2/2 Duplex Minutes Away From Creekside Shopping + Entertainment! - $500 Off Of First Full Month's Rent! 3/2/2 Duplex Minutes Away From Creekside Shopping + Entertainment! Enjoy Amenities Such as Stainless Appliances (Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, and Side by Side Refrigerator) Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Wood-Look Tile Flooring with Carpet In Bedrooms. High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Double Vanity with Walk-In Shower in Master Bath, Covered Patio, Fenced-In Backyard, and Xeriscaped Front Yard with Care Included! CISD. 2 Dogs Max, 50lb Max w/ Restrictions. No Cats, Please.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3298432)