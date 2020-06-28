327 Creekside Curve

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM DUPLEX LOCATED IN NEW BRAUNFELS, TX! - CURRENTLY OFFERING 50% OFF 1ST FULL MONTHS RENT!



Spacious 4 Bedroom Custom Duplex Located In Creekside Crossing! 2 Story, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage. High End Features Include Granite Kitchen Countertops, Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Refrigerator, Upgraded Cabinets, Brushed Nickel Pendant Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections, Cultured Marble Square Vanity Sinks, Walk-In Tiled Shower in Master Bath, Upscale Wood-look Tile Flooring, Upgraded Carpeting in Bedrooms with High ceilings. Xeriscape Landscaping in Front Yard, Private Fenced Backyard with Sprinkler System. Located Near Resolute Hospital, Shopping, Entertainment, Restaurants & Elementary School. APPLY -ON-LINE TODAY!



From IH 35 exit onto Hwy 306 going east through Town Center at Creekside shopping development. Follow 306 east. 306 will become Barbarosa Road. Turn south on Alves Lane & go approximately 1/8 mile to the location of new subdivision (off Alves Lane)



