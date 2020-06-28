All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 327 Creekside Curve.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
327 Creekside Curve
Last updated October 7 2019 at 1:41 PM

327 Creekside Curve

327 Creekside Curve · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

327 Creekside Curve, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM DUPLEX LOCATED IN NEW BRAUNFELS, TX! - CURRENTLY OFFERING 50% OFF 1ST FULL MONTHS RENT!

Spacious 4 Bedroom Custom Duplex Located In Creekside Crossing! 2 Story, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage. High End Features Include Granite Kitchen Countertops, Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Refrigerator, Upgraded Cabinets, Brushed Nickel Pendant Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections, Cultured Marble Square Vanity Sinks, Walk-In Tiled Shower in Master Bath, Upscale Wood-look Tile Flooring, Upgraded Carpeting in Bedrooms with High ceilings. Xeriscape Landscaping in Front Yard, Private Fenced Backyard with Sprinkler System. Located Near Resolute Hospital, Shopping, Entertainment, Restaurants & Elementary School. APPLY -ON-LINE TODAY!

From IH 35 exit onto Hwy 306 going east through Town Center at Creekside shopping development. Follow 306 east. 306 will become Barbarosa Road. Turn south on Alves Lane & go approximately 1/8 mile to the location of new subdivision (off Alves Lane)

(RLNE2949293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Creekside Curve have any available units?
327 Creekside Curve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 327 Creekside Curve have?
Some of 327 Creekside Curve's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Creekside Curve currently offering any rent specials?
327 Creekside Curve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Creekside Curve pet-friendly?
Yes, 327 Creekside Curve is pet friendly.
Does 327 Creekside Curve offer parking?
Yes, 327 Creekside Curve offers parking.
Does 327 Creekside Curve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 Creekside Curve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Creekside Curve have a pool?
No, 327 Creekside Curve does not have a pool.
Does 327 Creekside Curve have accessible units?
No, 327 Creekside Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Creekside Curve have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 Creekside Curve does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Creekside Curve have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 Creekside Curve does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Luxe at Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas