319 Creekside Curve
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

319 Creekside Curve

319 Creekside Curve · No Longer Available
Location

319 Creekside Curve, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Generous 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home in Creekside Crossing! Game Room + Balcony! - Generous 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home in Creekside Crossing! Game Room + Balcony! This Home is Loaded with Upgraded Amenities Including High Ceilings, Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator, Built In Microwave, Stove, and Dishwasher), Granite Countertops, Upgraded "Wood-Look" Tile & Carpet, Ceiling Fans, Double Vanity/Stand Up Shower in Master Bath, Balcony, Game Room, Walk-In Closets, Privacy Fenced Backyard with Covered Patio, Sprinkler System, Xeriscaped Front Yard with Care Included and Garage Door Opener w/ Extra Storage Closet in Garage! CISD. 2 Pets Max.

*Renter's Insurance Required - Minimum of $100,000 of Liability Insurance*

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE2957236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Creekside Curve have any available units?
319 Creekside Curve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 319 Creekside Curve have?
Some of 319 Creekside Curve's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Creekside Curve currently offering any rent specials?
319 Creekside Curve isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Creekside Curve pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 Creekside Curve is pet friendly.
Does 319 Creekside Curve offer parking?
Yes, 319 Creekside Curve does offer parking.
Does 319 Creekside Curve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Creekside Curve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Creekside Curve have a pool?
No, 319 Creekside Curve does not have a pool.
Does 319 Creekside Curve have accessible units?
No, 319 Creekside Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Creekside Curve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 Creekside Curve has units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Creekside Curve have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 Creekside Curve does not have units with air conditioning.
