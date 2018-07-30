319 Creekside Curve

Amenities

Generous 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home in Creekside Crossing! Game Room + Balcony! - Generous 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home in Creekside Crossing! Game Room + Balcony! This Home is Loaded with Upgraded Amenities Including High Ceilings, Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator, Built In Microwave, Stove, and Dishwasher), Granite Countertops, Upgraded "Wood-Look" Tile & Carpet, Ceiling Fans, Double Vanity/Stand Up Shower in Master Bath, Balcony, Game Room, Walk-In Closets, Privacy Fenced Backyard with Covered Patio, Sprinkler System, Xeriscaped Front Yard with Care Included and Garage Door Opener w/ Extra Storage Closet in Garage! CISD. 2 Pets Max.



