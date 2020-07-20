All apartments in New Braunfels
New Braunfels, TX
317 Briarwood
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:46 AM

317 Briarwood

317 Briarwood Drive · No Longer Available
New Braunfels
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

317 Briarwood Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy & Cute 2/1 Duplex Close to Landa Park! - Cozy & Cute 2/1 Duplex Close to Landa Park! This Home Features a Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Pantry, Laminate Flooring, Ceiling Fans, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, 1 Car Carport, Patio, and a Fenced In Backyard! NBISD. 1 Small Pet Negotiable. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.

*Refrigerator and Furniture does not Convey*

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE4782273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Briarwood have any available units?
317 Briarwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 317 Briarwood have?
Some of 317 Briarwood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Briarwood currently offering any rent specials?
317 Briarwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Briarwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 Briarwood is pet friendly.
Does 317 Briarwood offer parking?
Yes, 317 Briarwood offers parking.
Does 317 Briarwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Briarwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Briarwood have a pool?
No, 317 Briarwood does not have a pool.
Does 317 Briarwood have accessible units?
No, 317 Briarwood does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Briarwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 Briarwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Briarwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Briarwood does not have units with air conditioning.
