317 Briarwood

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy & Cute 2/1 Duplex Close to Landa Park! - Cozy & Cute 2/1 Duplex Close to Landa Park! This Home Features a Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Pantry, Laminate Flooring, Ceiling Fans, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, 1 Car Carport, Patio, and a Fenced In Backyard! NBISD. 1 Small Pet Negotiable. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.



*Refrigerator and Furniture does not Convey*



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE4782273)