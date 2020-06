Amenities

Great townhome rental in New Braunfels. Just off I35 and a short commute to Randolph AFB and Fort Sam Houston. Townhouse come with refrigerator and front yard maintained by the landlord. Private backyard for entertaining. Please confirm school district. Stained concrete flooring on first floor units, ceramic tile on the second floor units (in all the wet areas). Intercom entrance system. New kitchen faucet, new bathroom light fixtures. Close to freeway and shopping outlets.