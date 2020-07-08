3126 Deer Hollow

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Almost new! 2018 built Ashton Woods 1 story home! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, pretty fireplace and island kitchen plus a Culdesac lot! Comal ISD, neighborhood pool and playground! Available for move in asap! Gourmet kitchen comes complete with a center island, cook top and built-in stainless steel oven! Spacious and open family room w/center fireplace and 3 large windows that look out onto the covered patio. Luxurious master suite has private bath w/oversized shower, garden tub and walk in closet. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER and DRYER INCLUDED!!!