New Braunfels, TX
3109 Douglas Fir Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:54 PM

3109 Douglas Fir Drive

3109 Douglas Fir Drive · No Longer Available
New Braunfels
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

3109 Douglas Fir Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1560714

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL!!! 2 WEEKS OFF FIRST MONTH RENT!!!***

Fresh large 4plex unit ready to go! This unit underwent a recent flooring replacement, and turnover. Brand new carpet throughout makes this unit feel like brand new! Large layout with private fenced yard. This unit is large enough for a family and quaint enough for 1! Come see it now!
|Amenities: Attached 1 Car Garage,Blinds,Carpet,Cats ok,Ceiling fans,Disposal,Dogs ok,Fenced yard,Garage
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3109 Douglas Fir Drive have any available units?
3109 Douglas Fir Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 3109 Douglas Fir Drive have?
Some of 3109 Douglas Fir Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3109 Douglas Fir Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3109 Douglas Fir Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 Douglas Fir Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3109 Douglas Fir Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3109 Douglas Fir Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3109 Douglas Fir Drive offers parking.
Does 3109 Douglas Fir Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3109 Douglas Fir Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 Douglas Fir Drive have a pool?
No, 3109 Douglas Fir Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3109 Douglas Fir Drive have accessible units?
No, 3109 Douglas Fir Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 Douglas Fir Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3109 Douglas Fir Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3109 Douglas Fir Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3109 Douglas Fir Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

