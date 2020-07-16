307 Creekside Curve

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NOW LEASING! Three Bedroom Duplex down the street from Buccee's in New Braunfels!! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex is located in an established neighborhood. It features all upstairs bedrooms as well as a flex area at the top of the stairs. The master bedroom has a balcony that overlooks the field. It also has a spacious backyard and living area. Near BUC-EE'S AND SHOPPING CENTERS!!!! Call this unit home today! 210-787-3876 Ext 1



