Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Available 07/13/20 Duplex w/ private back yard near downtown! - Property Id: 262693



Cozy and clean 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Evergreen Village available for move in May 1st. Great access to IH-35 for and also to all of the amenities downtown New Braunfels has to offer! Has stained concrete flooring, one-car garage, and pet-friendly with pet rent/deposit. $1200/month with one month rent as security deposit. Utilities are through NBU and washer/dryer connections are in unit. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $40 credit and background check. Call Charlie at 210-218-1771.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262693

Property Id 262693



(RLNE5908790)