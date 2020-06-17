All apartments in New Braunfels
New Braunfels, TX
295 Rosalie
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:43 AM

295 Rosalie

295 Rosalie Drive · (830) 625-8065 ext. 000
Location

295 Rosalie Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 295 Rosalie · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Weeks FREE! Inviting 3/2/2 Duplex with Island Kitchen and Tons of Amenities! Great Location! - 3 Weeks FREE Rent with 1 Year Lease! Inviting 3/2/2 Duplex with Island Kitchen and Tons of Amenities! Great Location - Close to IH 35 & Hwy 46 For Easy Commuting! This Home Features a Stove/Oven Range, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Island Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, High Ceilings, Open Floorplan, Ceiling Fans, Wood-Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Patio with Pergola, and a Privacy Fenced Backyard! CISD. 1 Pet Max, 45lb Max.

*4 Weeks Free Rent for 2 Year Lease!*

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE4690808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 295 Rosalie have any available units?
295 Rosalie has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 295 Rosalie have?
Some of 295 Rosalie's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 295 Rosalie currently offering any rent specials?
295 Rosalie isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 Rosalie pet-friendly?
Yes, 295 Rosalie is pet friendly.
Does 295 Rosalie offer parking?
Yes, 295 Rosalie does offer parking.
Does 295 Rosalie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 295 Rosalie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 Rosalie have a pool?
No, 295 Rosalie does not have a pool.
Does 295 Rosalie have accessible units?
No, 295 Rosalie does not have accessible units.
Does 295 Rosalie have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 295 Rosalie has units with dishwashers.
Does 295 Rosalie have units with air conditioning?
No, 295 Rosalie does not have units with air conditioning.
