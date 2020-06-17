295 Rosalie

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Weeks FREE! Inviting 3/2/2 Duplex with Island Kitchen and Tons of Amenities! Great Location! - 3 Weeks FREE Rent with 1 Year Lease! Inviting 3/2/2 Duplex with Island Kitchen and Tons of Amenities! Great Location - Close to IH 35 & Hwy 46 For Easy Commuting! This Home Features a Stove/Oven Range, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Island Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, High Ceilings, Open Floorplan, Ceiling Fans, Wood-Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Patio with Pergola, and a Privacy Fenced Backyard! CISD. 1 Pet Max, 45lb Max.



*4 Weeks Free Rent for 2 Year Lease!*



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE4690808)