2746 MAPLE TREE RD

Amenities

patio / balcony carport bbq/grill oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill

Delightfully Decorated Describes this Charming Rental Home. Two bedroom one bath with an office. Nice front porch for relaxing and beautiful private wood deck. Extra parking in long driveway with a covered carport and storage. . Extra 10x8 storage building in backyard. Home is all electric, no gas. Double convection oven. Convenient to I-35, RAFB, Ft Sam, shopping and area fun. Why live in an apartment when you can enjoy the features of a lovely home? Entertain while grilling on your own fabulous deck.