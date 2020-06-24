All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 2567 Pahmeyer.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
2567 Pahmeyer
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

2567 Pahmeyer

2567 Pahmeyer Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2567 Pahmeyer Road, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2567 Pahmeyer Available 05/14/20 Delightful 3/2/2 Duplex Home with Upgraded Features! Great Location! - Delightful 3/2/2 Duplex Home with Upgraded Features! Great Location! Minutes Away From Voss Farms Elementary, This Home Features All Black Appliances Including a Built In Microwave, Stove, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, Stained Concrete Floors, Double Vanities in the Master Bath, Granite Countertops, Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings, Covered Back Patio with Ceiling Fan, Fenced In Backyard, and Sprinkler System! NBISD. 2 Pets Max. Proof of Renters Insurance Required.

**$1,400 Monthly for a 2 Year Lease**

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE3730472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2567 Pahmeyer have any available units?
2567 Pahmeyer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2567 Pahmeyer have?
Some of 2567 Pahmeyer's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2567 Pahmeyer currently offering any rent specials?
2567 Pahmeyer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2567 Pahmeyer pet-friendly?
Yes, 2567 Pahmeyer is pet friendly.
Does 2567 Pahmeyer offer parking?
Yes, 2567 Pahmeyer offers parking.
Does 2567 Pahmeyer have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2567 Pahmeyer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2567 Pahmeyer have a pool?
No, 2567 Pahmeyer does not have a pool.
Does 2567 Pahmeyer have accessible units?
No, 2567 Pahmeyer does not have accessible units.
Does 2567 Pahmeyer have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2567 Pahmeyer has units with dishwashers.
Does 2567 Pahmeyer have units with air conditioning?
No, 2567 Pahmeyer does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Parking
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas