Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2567 Pahmeyer Available 05/14/20 Delightful 3/2/2 Duplex Home with Upgraded Features! Great Location! - Delightful 3/2/2 Duplex Home with Upgraded Features! Great Location! Minutes Away From Voss Farms Elementary, This Home Features All Black Appliances Including a Built In Microwave, Stove, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, Stained Concrete Floors, Double Vanities in the Master Bath, Granite Countertops, Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings, Covered Back Patio with Ceiling Fan, Fenced In Backyard, and Sprinkler System! NBISD. 2 Pets Max. Proof of Renters Insurance Required.



**$1,400 Monthly for a 2 Year Lease**



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE3730472)