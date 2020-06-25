All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated May 25 2020 at 9:06 AM

244 Goliad Drive

244 Goliad Drive · No Longer Available
Location

244 Goliad Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Move in ready! Open concept living area with split bedroom floor plan. Brand new laminate wood flooring, second and third bedrooms have new carpet, home features upgraded fixtures throughout. Kitchen features plenty of storage, pantry and island. Roomy dining area with lots of light and window seats. Large master with oversized closet. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Covered Patio with ceiling fan and nice landscaped yard. Neighborhood amenities include pool area with picnic tables with BBQ grills. Basketball court nearby. Dogs are negotiable, $300 pet deposit, $15 pet rent/month, breed restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Goliad Drive have any available units?
244 Goliad Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 244 Goliad Drive have?
Some of 244 Goliad Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 Goliad Drive currently offering any rent specials?
244 Goliad Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Goliad Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 244 Goliad Drive is pet friendly.
Does 244 Goliad Drive offer parking?
Yes, 244 Goliad Drive offers parking.
Does 244 Goliad Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 Goliad Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Goliad Drive have a pool?
Yes, 244 Goliad Drive has a pool.
Does 244 Goliad Drive have accessible units?
No, 244 Goliad Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Goliad Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 244 Goliad Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 244 Goliad Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 244 Goliad Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
