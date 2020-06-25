244 Goliad Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage

Move in ready! Open concept living area with split bedroom floor plan. Brand new laminate wood flooring, second and third bedrooms have new carpet, home features upgraded fixtures throughout. Kitchen features plenty of storage, pantry and island. Roomy dining area with lots of light and window seats. Large master with oversized closet. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Covered Patio with ceiling fan and nice landscaped yard. Neighborhood amenities include pool area with picnic tables with BBQ grills. Basketball court nearby. Dogs are negotiable, $300 pet deposit, $15 pet rent/month, breed restrictions.