Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Very nice 2 story home in Dove Crossing. With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths + bonus room, this home offers a corner lot, sprinkler system, big backyard with covered patio, privacy fence and storage building. Balcony upstairs that overlooks the subdivision with the city lights off in the distance. Refrigerator and washer dryer can remain with the home if needed. Minimum 12 month lease and max 36 month. $1725 per month with a $300 per pet deposit and no smoking indoors.