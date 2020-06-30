232 Texas Thistle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Brand New Home For Rent - This home has never been lived in. New everything. Island kitchen. Open floor plan with bedrooms split. One room in front, two bedrooms in the middle of the home and the master at the back. Master has a large walk in closet. Master bath has separate garden tub and shower. Tile floors with carpet in the bedrooms. Has a nice raised covered patio with a view. Don't be fooled, the home looks small from the street but goes way back on a deep lot.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5612735)