Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

232 Texas Thistle

232 Texas Thistle · No Longer Available
Location

232 Texas Thistle, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brand New Home For Rent - This home has never been lived in. New everything. Island kitchen. Open floor plan with bedrooms split. One room in front, two bedrooms in the middle of the home and the master at the back. Master has a large walk in closet. Master bath has separate garden tub and shower. Tile floors with carpet in the bedrooms. Has a nice raised covered patio with a view. Don't be fooled, the home looks small from the street but goes way back on a deep lot.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5612735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Texas Thistle have any available units?
232 Texas Thistle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 232 Texas Thistle have?
Some of 232 Texas Thistle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Texas Thistle currently offering any rent specials?
232 Texas Thistle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Texas Thistle pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 Texas Thistle is pet friendly.
Does 232 Texas Thistle offer parking?
Yes, 232 Texas Thistle offers parking.
Does 232 Texas Thistle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Texas Thistle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Texas Thistle have a pool?
No, 232 Texas Thistle does not have a pool.
Does 232 Texas Thistle have accessible units?
No, 232 Texas Thistle does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Texas Thistle have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 Texas Thistle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Texas Thistle have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Texas Thistle does not have units with air conditioning.

